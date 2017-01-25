Movie review: Kung Fu Yoga (PG)

Watch this if you are a fan of Jackie Chan and would like to indulge yourself in a visual feast this Chinese New Year.

Directed by Stanley Tong, this movie sees Chan as Jack, an archaeologist in search of ancient treasures.

Just as in The Myth in 2005, Chan is accompanied by an Indian beauty.

This time, he has Disha Patani as Professor Ashmita and her assistant Kyra (Amrya Dastur) with him to locate India's lost treasures of the Magadha kingdom.

The ragtag team's adventures take them from the high plateaus of Tibet to metropolitan Dubai and finally, to mesmerising India.

The group also employ yoga and gongfu techniques in times of need.

Although the story is inspired by a historical event, the mediocre storyline and routine fighting bored me after a while, but the beautiful cinematography saves it all.

Be sure to watch out for Chan dancing to Bollywood tunes - he is good at it.

RATING: 3/5