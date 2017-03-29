Movie Review: Life (NC16)

Director Espinosa does a good job in creating suspense.

Sadly, that feeling quickly fades the moment microbiologist Hugh (Bakare) manages to reanimate the Martian microorganism affectionately named Calvin.

You just know things will quickly go south when Hugh disregards his crew members' advice against getting too attached to Calvin.

When he starts caressing it like a newborn baby, Calvin decides it doesn't like its "father".

Doesn't Hugh know that, as per Hollywood sci-fi flicks, tiny alien things that look cute will only grow to become menacing?

Espinosa is not shy about the Alien influence in his film.

Just like what Ridley Scott did in his classic 1979 sci-fi horror flick, Espinosa utilises his claustrophobic set really well.

You feel the crew's dread when they know they have nowhere to run or hide.

Very soon, their space exploration journey becomes a game of survival, where they have to outwit, outplay and outlast the perpetually hungry Calvin.

It's only a matter of time before they become alien fodder one by one - although Life attempts to subvert our expectations regarding the order of their demise.

The Swedish film-maker can thank Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick for a taut script despite its overall unoriginality.

Having Gyllenhaal and Reynolds along for the ride is also a plus.

This is a B-grade horror movie wrapped nicely in A-grade packaging.

Rating: 3

MOVIE: Life

STARRING: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ariyon Bakare, Olga Dihovichnaya

DIRECTOR: Daniel Espinosa

THE SKINNY: Scientists on board the International Space Station examine rock samples from Mars, hoping to find signs of life. They do find a living organism, but their joy is short-lived.

RATING: NC16