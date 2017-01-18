Movie Review: The Light Between Oceans (PG)

THE LIGHT BETWEEN OCEANS (PG)

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander couldn't be more picture perfect in this romantic melodrama.

Fassbender plays Tom, a WWI veteran who mans a remote lighthouse in Western Australia. He falls in love with Isabel (Vikander), the headstrong daughter of his new boss. They get married, but marital bliss is dampened by Isabel's miscarriages.

One day, a rowboat washes ashore, carrying a dead body and a baby. Isabel, who is still mourning the loss of their second child, decides to keep the baby despite Tom's misgivings.

The chemistry between Fassbender and Vikander is magnetic, no doubt a result of their real-life romance that began on set.

Sadly, the predictable plot doesn't do much justice to the strong performances, including that of Rachel Weisz, who plays a grieving widow. - JOANNE SOH

Rating: 3/5