Movie Review: Live By Night doesn't live up to expectations
In his homage to Hollywood gangster movies of old, Ben Affleck wears many hats - screenwriter, producer, director and actor.
Taking on so many duties is not new to him and you would think his fourth directorial effort would produce the goods.
But if you had expected something unforgettable like James Cagney's Cody Jarrett screaming, "Made it ma, top of the world", in 1949's White Heat, or Edward G Robinson's "Mother of mercy, is this the end of Rico?" in 1931's Little Caesar, you will be disappointed.
Overall, Live By Night feels choppy and is predictable.
The movie starts out promisingly with the Boston scenes, but when it moves to Florida, it feels like a different movie altogether.
The theme of revenge also goes missing mid-way and comes back only towards the end.
Casting himself as the lead was a bad decision.
Affleck, who did a fantastic job in 2012's Argo - both as director and actor - is bland, drab and unappealing in Live By Night.
For starters, his super-beefed up physique works for his Batman role, but in this Prohibition era setting, he looks totally out of place.
And wearing suits with shoulder pads does not help.
Affleck, unlike his younger brother Casey, is not the greatest actor out there.
His interpretation of being a guy who is neither all bad nor all good means having a sad or dour face throughout the film.
He has a pool of solid supporting actors but they are not given much to do.
Sienna Miller is intriguing as an Irish mobster's mistress who catches Affleck's attention.
However, she has just a couple of scenes.
The same can be said for Zoe Saldana.
She is introduced as a sexy crime kingpin but is quickly relegated to a flower vase role.
The only star in this crime flick is Elle Fanning, who shines in a role that calls for her to have two distinct personalities.
RATING: 2/5
MOVIE: Live By Night
STARRING: Ben Affleck, Zoe Saldana, Chris Messina, Elle Fanning, Sienna Miller, Chris Cooper, Brendan Gleeson
DIRECTOR: Ben Affleck
THE SKINNY: Ben Affleck is Joe, a WWI veteran-turned-bootlegger. He finds himself in a gang war between the Irish and the Italians, which almost costs him his life.
Rating: M18
Now showing
TAKE 2 (PG13): 3.5/5
Here is another Chinese New Year movie executive produced by Jack Neo and directed by Ivan Ho, with the same feel-good plotline like Neo's other movies.
Its main cast features several familiar local faces such as Wang Lei, Ryan Lian, Maxi Lim and Gadrick Chin.
The plot revolves around the lives of four ex-convicts trying to turn over a new leaf.
Ah Hu (Lian), Mad Dog (Lei), Jian Ren (Lim) and Sha Bao (Chin) start a food and beverage business, but their past catches up with them as Ah Hu's teenage son, played by Shawn Ho, gets into trouble for selling drugs.
It is nice to see a heavy topic on ex-convicts being made into a light-hearted film while still keeping the comedic factor and emotions running high.
Credit goes to the talented cast. - RACHEL CHAN
KUNG FU YOGA (PG): 3/5
Watch this if you are a fan of Jackie Chan and would like to indulge yourself in a visual feast this Chinese New Year.
Directed by Stanley Tong, this movie sees Chan as Jack, an archaeologist in search of ancient treasures.
Just as in The Myth in 2005, Chan is accompanied by an Indian beauty.
This time, he has Disha Patani as Professor Ashmita and her assistant Kyra (Amrya Dastur) with him to locate India's lost treasures of the Magadha kingdom.
The ragtag team's adventures take them from the high plateaus of Tibet to metropolitan Dubai and finally, to mesmerising India.
The group also employ yoga and gongfu techniques in times of need.
Although the story is inspired by a historical event, the mediocre storyline and routine fighting bored me after a while, but the beautiful cinematography saves it all.
Be sure to watch out for Chan dancing to Bollywood tunes - he is good at it. - ELAINE LEE
Still in cinemas
Hacksaw Ridge (M18)
Mel Gibson is firing on all cylinders in this war drama about US army medic Desmond Doss (Andrew Garfield), who not only stayed alive on the front lines of WWII without a weapon, but also saved 75 lives in one of the bloodiest battles in US history. Inspiring.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 86%
Split (PG13)
James McAvoy does an amazing job channelling 23 characters in this M Night Shyamalan thriller. His character kidnaps three teenage girls and scares them with his many personalities.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 76%
The Light Between Oceans (PG)
Real-life couple Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander play a couple whose marital bliss is dampened by childlessness. But things change when they find a baby by chance.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 60%
Patriots Day (M18)
Mark Wahlberg lends his star power to this biopic on the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 78%
xXx: Return Of Xander Cage (PG13)
What kind of damage can Vin Diesel create in this testosterone-charged flick? Donnie Yen adds to the chaos.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 42%
Arrival (PG13)
Not your typical alien invasion movie. It's intelligent and Amy Adams is excellent. This movie deserves your attention.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 94%
La La Land (PG13)
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling continue to win hearts and awards in this sweet musical.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 93%
Master (PG)
This Korean thriller keeps you at the edge of your seat. Stars Lee Byung Hun, Gang Dong Won and Kim Woo Bin.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 71%
Collateral Beauty (PG13)
Will Smith, Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren and Keira Knightley feature in this drama about a man trying to come to terms with the loss of his daughter.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 12%
Allied (M18)
Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard are WWII spies in love with each other. But their relationship is threatened by the extreme pressures of the war.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 61%