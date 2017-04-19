Movie Review: Lost City of Z a film unable to find its way

Charlie Hunnam (left) and Tom Holland star in The Lost City Of Z.

There's some irony in an amazing story lost in a film about an amazing city lost in the jungle.

The Lost City Of Z is beautiful in parts, infuriating in others.

The focus is on real-life explorer Percival Fawcett - an inspiration for Indiana Jones - and his determination to find an ancient lost city he believes could be a key to civilisation. The key here is "explorer", not "adventurer".

This is an "evenly paced" film. The term used to be my code for "boring", but this evokes David Lean epics and Coppola's Apocalypse Now.

Yet what is essential for a quiet film - one devoid of explosions, incendiary or emotional - is to have a being of absolute charisma to front it. Someone who can tell you everything with a single look.

Hunnam is not that being.

He's pretty - far prettier and younger than the real Fawcett was at the time - but Hunnam needs action to function fully.

It doesn't help that there's too much story for one film, which covers a period of about 20 years, yet offers only glances.

Who knows what makes Fawcett and intrepid fellow explorer Costin (Pattinson) such firm colleagues? Quite a loss, since Pattinson is so good here I'm now genuinely interested in his future projects.

Miller is also great as Nina Fawcett, the independent woman who is essentially an abandoned wife while hubby explores the Amazon for years at a time.

Paired against a better actor, the dark obsession of the explorer versus his commitment to his family could have been better, well, explored.

That said, there is some beautiful imagery, and the score - seemingly only used in the jungle giving the city scenes a dull urban claustrophobia - stays with you.

Some scenes also find their target, especially one that is still haunting weeks after viewing due to the silent looming terror that builds throughout it.

But as a whole, The Lost City Of Z is simply unable to find its way.

Rating: 2.5

MOVIE: The Lost City Of Z

STARRING: Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller, Tom Holland

WRITER/DIRECTOR: James Gray

THE SKINNY: The true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett (Hunnam), who journeys into the Amazon determined to find evidence of an ancient civilisation.

RATING: PG13