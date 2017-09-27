Movie Review: The Man With The Iron Heart (M18)

THE MAN WITH THE IRON HEART (M18)

This is not a typical war movie, but your emotions will be at war.

The film opens with tender scenes of a military man playing with his children, and one may not know how to feel when they realise he is the ruthless Nazi leader Reinhard Heydrich (Jason Clarke).

His wife, Lina (Rosamund Pike), is a Nazi supporter who encourages him to lead the Nazi intelligence agency.

The film is split into halves. The first hour focuses on Heydrich's uprising. The second focuses on the lead-up to his assassination.

Audiences may feel confused as they grow attached to the main characters in the first half, while the heroes of the Czech resistance, Jozef Gabcik (Jack Reynor) and Jan Kubis (Jack O'Connell) from the second half appear slightly underdeveloped.Despite that, the convincing performances and rising suspense push the film to eventual victory.

Rating: 3.5/5