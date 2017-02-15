Movie Review: Manchester By The Sea (NC16)

Casey Affleck (left) with Lucas Hedges in Manchester By The Sea

Casey Affleck has earned much praise for his performance in this drama and deservedly so.

His Lee Chandler is such a tortured soul, one who does not see redemption waiting for him. Not that he wants to be redeemed in the first place.

The story revolves around how an angsty Lee, who is working as a janitor in Boston, is called back to his small hometown after his older brother's sudden death.

This leads him to be the legal guardian of his teenage nephew, Patrick (Lucas Hedges).

And this means having to return to the place he has been trying to run from.

Hedges is one to watch too, and when you throw in Michelle Williams as Lee's ex-wife, you have a powerful trinity that will keep you engrossed.

If Affleck were not up against Denzel Washington for the upcoming Best Actor Oscar honour, he would be a shoo-in to win.

3.5/5