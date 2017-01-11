Movie Review: Master

South Korea is really upping its game with its television dramas and movies, and I thoroughly enjoyed this one.

Filling it with some of the most popular actors in South Korea really works to the movie’s advantage.

Lee Byung Hun plays the president of a successful company that is linked to a big fraud.

Kim Jae Myung (Gang Dong Won) leads his investigation team to crack the case and tracks down Park Jang Goon (Kim Woo Bin), the company’s IT architect. Jo Ui Seok, who directed Master, captures the true essence of a thriller as the movie leaves the audience in anticipation of what is to come.

The actors bring different colours to the storyline, but they complement one another so well.

It is no wonder the movie was such a hit when it premiered in South Korea. Also, props to the screen direction and commendable CGI.

RATING: 4/5