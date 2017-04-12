Movie review: Mean Dreams (PG13)

This thriller is about a teenage boy (Josh Wiggins) who goes on a mission to save his neighbour-girlfriend (Sophie Nelisse) from her abusive father (Bill Paxton), who ends up hunting the lovers down.

In one of his last acting roles, the late Paxton does an amazing job capturing the essence of a true villain - and it isn't because of the guns or moustache.

His menacing, violent performance makes you realise his character is someone who could do far more than beat his own daughter.

However, the excessive interaction between the young lovers take away the thrill in most parts.

Rating: 3/5