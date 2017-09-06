Movie Review: Message From The King (M18)

If Chadwick Boseman, best known as Black Panther from Captain America: Civil War, plans to branch out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he needs to choose better material than this.

He plays avenging brother Jacob King, who is hell-bent on finding the people who killed his estranged sister and making them pay for their crime.

His investigation leads him to a dentist (Luke Evans), who is clearly involved in more than just looking after people's teeth.

Armed with only a bicycle chain, King gets down to business and has no qualms beating up those who stand in his way.

Boseman makes a credible vigilante, but the thriller - which opens here on Sept 14 - does not allow much room to showcase his range.

The pacing is choppy and moments with female lead Teresa Palmer are too draggy and badly executed to leave any impact.

Rating: 2/5