Movie review: Molly's Game

Jessica Chastain comes across as smart and sexy with an empowering performance in Molly's Game.

In all her notable roles, Jessica Chastain has come across asintelligent, bad-ass, iron-willed, sweet even. But sexy?

Not quite. Until now.

Molly's Game introduces us to the "Cinemax version" - a label that pops up more than once in the film - of Chastain, all thick make-up, bodycon mini-dresses and eye-popping cleavage.

Who knew she had a Kardashian in her?

But it isn't just her physical makeover that will make jaws drop. She delivers probably the most empowering performance of her career, winning her a Golden Globe nomination, with an Oscar nod likely.

Chastain is a gifted actress, but she's never been this riveting, the queen among the film's kings and aces.

It helps that Molly's Game is powered by the fascinating real-life tale of a young, whip-smart, self-made woman, a highly driven former ski champion who had her Olympic dreams derailed by a horrific injury, only to detour into the world of exclusive high-stakes gambling, earning her the title of Hollywood's "poker princess" and millions in her bank account.

Through flashbacks, we are privy to Bloom's inner life at all stages of her trajectory, making her a fully fleshed-out character we end up rooting for after initially feeling alienated from, much like how her lawyer (Idris Elba) changes his perception of her over the course of the film.

The card game sequences crackle with energy and tension, the revolving door of players range from dippy to dangerous, and the heartbreaking "therapy session" with her estranged psychologist father (Kevin Costner) at the end will choke you up.

It's entertaining to watch Chastain successfully navigate a male-dominated world - as well as writer-director Aaron Sorkin's sharp, back-and-forth dialogue and extended monologues.

For someone who's so celebrated as a veteran screenwriter (The Social Network, Moneyball, and acclaimed TV series The West Wing and The Newsroom), it's surprising it took this long for him to make his directorial debut.

Molly's Game has a winning hand, and we're all in. (4 ticks)

MOVIE: Molly's Game

STARRING: Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba, Kevin Costner

WRITER-DIRECTOR: Aaron Sorkin

THE SKINNY: Based on the true story of Molly Bloom (Chastain), an Olympic-class skier who ran the world's most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested by the FBI. Her only ally is her criminal defence lawyer Charlie Jaffey (Elba), who learns there is much more to Molly than the tabloids led the world to believe.

RATING: NC16