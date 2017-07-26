Movies

Movie Review: Mon Mon Mon Monsters (NC16)

Mon Mon Mon Monsters from Taiwanese director Giddens Ko.PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE
Elaine Lee
Jul 26, 2017 06:00 am

MON MON MON MONSTERS (NC16)

This high-school horror is a stark contrast from director Giddens Ko's hit 2011 romantic comedy You Are The Apple Of My Eye.

Following a group of bullies and two monsters that feed on human flesh, Mon Mon Mon Monsters is definitely not for the faint-hearted.

As the most unpopular student in class, protagonist Lin Shu-wei (Deng Yukai) is always bullied by Ren-hao (Kent Tsai) and his friends.

But a community service session bonds the group, and when they unexpectedly capture one of two demonic sisters, they start torturing her.

I love the hipster-style colour grading, but the story leaves me more dumbfounded and overwhelmed than entertained.

It becomes pretty pointless when everyone is nihilistic and there is not a single character to feel for.

&#039;Bigger, better, bolder and brighter&#039;
Movies

Pitch Perfect 3 to come back bigger and bolder

But, at least in their respective roles, the cast put in superb performances, which makes this a film that will thrill horror fans.

RATINGS: 3/5

movieCINEMASSingapore

Elaine Lee

Read articles by Elaine Lee