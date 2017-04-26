Movie Review: Moonlight (M18)

I am really glad this indie drama won Best Picture at the recent Academy Awards.

Without the Oscar hype, Moonlight would probably have gone under the radar, and what a waste that would be.

The story is simple yet poignant, and showcases the struggles of Chiron, a fatherless African-American boy's journey to adulthood as he comes to terms with his identity and sexuality, as well as constant bullying.

Director Barry Jenkins deserves much praise for his choice of the three actors (Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders and Trevante Rhodes, all great finds) playing Chiron at different stages of his life.

But the best performance comes from Mahershala Ali, who took home the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for playing Juan, a minor but impactful character. A father figure of sorts, it is Juan's influence that helps shape Chiron's journey.

This is a quiet and powerful film that everyone should try to catch.

Rating: 4/5