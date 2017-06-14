Movie Review: Once Upon A Time In Venice (M18)

(From left) Adam Goldberg and Bruce Willis in Once Upon A Time In Venice.

In this action-comedy, Bruce Willis plays private investigator Steve Ford, who goes on a crazy hunt to retrieve his beloved pet dog, which was stolen by a notorious gang.

Its leader, Spyder (Jason Momoa), has Steve doing his bidding to set things straight in order for him to reunite with his pooch.

The premise of the movie is not at all serious, with plenty of the humorous moments and ridiculous circumstances Steve is made to go through.

But the script is awful and the goofy stunts are not as entertaining as you expect them to be.

Disappointing, even with John Goodman and Famke Janssen thrown into the mix.

RATING: 2/5