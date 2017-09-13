Movie Review: The Only Living Boy In New York (NC16)

THE ONLY LIVING BOY IN NEW YORK (NC16)

The story is not original. In fact, it is somewhat like the Oscar-winning The Graduate (1967).

Thomas (Callum Turner) is a privileged college graduate figuring what to do with his life.

When he discovers that his distant publishing bigwig father, Ethan (Pierce Brosnan), is having an affair with a beautiful colleague (Kate Beckinsale), he decides to take action - by sleeping with his father's mistress.

His actions stem from the advice of his vagabond neighbour (Jeff Bridges), who schools Thomas in the ways of life and love.

This coming-of-age drama by director Marc Webb is watchable only because of Bridges, who chews up the screen, and the nerdy-handsome Turner.

The rising British model-turned-actor has a screen presence and sex appeal reminiscent of Eddie Redmayne - perhaps that is why he plays Redmayne's brother in the Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them sequel. - JOANNE SOH

Rating: 2.5/5