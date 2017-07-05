Movie Review: Overdrive (PG13)

Rating: 3/5

Scott Eastwood (at the wheel), who last appeared in Fast & Furious 8, and Freddie Thorp play half-brothers who steal vintage cars in the south of France.

When a mafioso catches them after they pinch his 1937 Bugatti Atlantic, he asks them, with the threat of violence, to grab his archenemy's 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO.

Producer Pierre Morel, who helmed Taken, and director Antonio Negret film the vehicles' glamour shots and chase scenes with panache.

But the plot, from two of the writers of 2 Fast 2 Furious, is a clunker.

Eastwood and Thorp do little more than smirk and trade barbs, while their love interests (Ana de Armas and Gaia Weiss) are mere eye candy.

Too many side characters and too little character development aside, this feature-length car commercial will please petrolheads.

For everyone else, your mileage may vary. - ANDRE TEH