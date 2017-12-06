Movie Review: Paddington 2

Michael Bond's beloved bear with the blue duffle coat and battered red hat from deepest, darkest Peru has a special place in my heart.

It was such a joy when Paddington was brought to life on the big screen in 2014, and the adventure comedy also became a hit globally.

While I was looking forward to another round of his misadventures, I was a little apprehensive as sequels can be somewhat contrived.

Thankfully, Paddington 2 does not disappoint. It retains the whimsical factor and still exudes that delightfully warm, fuzzy feeling.

Ben Whishaw again brings much innocence and depth as Paddington, who in his adorably clumsy way continues to show that the world can be a much better place if people treat each other with kindness and manners.

The story starts with Paddington and his happy life with his adoptive family, the Browns, who have also begun a new chapter.

Everything is rosy until Paddington is thrown into jail for stealing a pop-up book. He is framed by neighbour Phoenix Buchanan (Hugh Grant), who wants the book for himself as it supposedly contains a treasure map.

Much fun comes in the jail scenes, where the polite bear transforms hardboiled criminals, especially prison cook Knuckles (a hilarious Brendan Gleeson), into nice men.

Grant is such a hoot to watch as a flamboyant, egoistic and washed-up actor. He plays it with such ease and flair, you would think he is actually "playing himself", as the star has said in interviews.

Action and laughs are aplenty, but it is the film's overall tenderness and charm that will keep you smiling throughout the 104 minutes.

MOVIE: Paddington 2

STARRING: Ben Whishaw, Hugh Grant, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Brendan Gleeson

DIRECTOR: Paul King

THE SKINNY: Paddington (voiced by Whishaw) has settled in with the Browns and is now a well-loved fixture in the neighbourhood. While hunting for the perfect birthday present for his Aunty Lucy, Paddington unwittingly becomes a criminal when the book he wants to buy is stolen.

RATING: PG