Movie Review: Passengers 'lost in space' if not for leads
In space, no one can hear you scream.
No one can hear you laugh or cry either.
That is the plight of Jim who finds himself the only person awake in a spaceship. Sure, he has witty droid Arthur the bartender (Michael Sheen) for company, but it is human touch, a companion that he seeks.
So when Aurora comes along, sparks naturally fly as they contemplate growing old together.
After all, what would you do if you are the only people stranded together with 90 more years to go? But what if Prince Charming isn't all that perfect?
Pratt and Lawrence are amazing actors, and you cannot go wrong with these two if you are looking for people to carry an entire movie.
While they do not give us award-winning performances, you connect with them and root for them from start to finish.
The earlier scenes of Pratt alone are a testament to his acting prowess. Here is one actor who can blend drama and comedy effortlessly.
He has many great moments where he conveys loneliness and desperation with just his eyes.
The same can be said for Lawrence, but we all already expect that from her. She delivers, as usual. Yet somehow you wish she gave a little more instead of just being a Pratt sidekick.
Thankfully, the chemistry between the leads is amazing. They sizzle as spectacularly as the visuals.
This is a love story, yet the scale is so vast. The production value is definitely high here.
If only the film-makers spent more time and energy giving our leads better lines.
If not for Pratt and Lawrence, this sci-fi flick would have been lost in space.
RATING: 3
STARRING: Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt
DIRECTOR: Morten Tyldum
THE SKINNY: Jim Preston (Pratt) and Aurora Lane (Lawrence) are two of the many passengers on board the Starship Avalon headed for a distant colony. Due to a malfunction, they wake up from hibernation 90 years too early. They fall in love and later learn that the Avalon is breaking down.
Rating: PG
