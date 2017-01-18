Movie Review: Patriots Day

Arrival (PG13)

Not your typical alien invasion movie. It's intelligent and Amy Adams is excellent. This totally deserves your attention.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 94%

Master (PG)

This Korean thriller keeps you at the edge of your seat. Stars Lee Byung Hun, Gang Dong Won and Kim Woo Bin.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 71%

La La Land (PG13)

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling continue to win hearts and awards in this sweet musical.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 93%

Ballerina (PG)

Elle Fanning and Dane DeHaan voice this animation about Félicie, an orphan girl with a passion for dance. With her best friend Victor, she goes to Paris to pursue her dreams.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 87%

Allied (M18)

Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard are WWII spies in love. But their relationship is threatened by the pressures of war.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 61%

The Great Wall (PG13)

Matt Damon helps China defend its Wall against invading monsters in Zhang Yimou's English debut movie.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 44%

Monster Trucks (PG)

High-school senior Tripp (Lucas Till) builds a monster truck from scrapped cars but a freak accident changes his truck into a monster for real.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 32%

Una (M18)

Rooney Mara stars in this drama about a woman's journey to reclaim her past. Also stars Ben Mendelsohn.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 83%

The Age Of Shadows (NC16)

Song Kang Ho and Gong Yoo are men on opposite sides in this political thriller set in the 1920s when Korea was under Japanese rule.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 96%

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (PG)

Star Wars fans should catch this instalment before the movie ends its run. Go for Carrie Fisher, or go for scene-stealer Donnie Yen. Who knew Ip Man has a sense of humour?

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 85%

Passengers (PG)

Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence star in this sci-fi romance as two passengers stranded in space.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 31%