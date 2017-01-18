Movie Review: Patriots Day (M18)
PATRIOTS DAY (M18)
Mark Wahlberg reunites with director Peter Berg for the third time in this account of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and its aftermath that saw a massive manhunt to find the terrorists.
The film's pacing could be better, but thankfully, this retelling never comes across as exploitative.
Berg shines the spotlight on the real-life people in charge of the investigation, such as FBI Special Agent Richard DesLauriers (Kevin Bacon), Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis (John Goodman), Watertown Police Sgt. Jeffrey Pugliese (J.K. Simmons) and Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick (Michael Beach).
This is a decent tribute to the heroes and victims of the tragedy. - JOANNE SOH