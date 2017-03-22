Movie Review: Personal Shopper (NC16)

PERSONAL SHOPPER (NC16)

Rating: 3

One word that best describes Personal Shopper is weird.

It is a mixed bag of character drama, supernatural flick and mystery-thriller. Each genre does not stand on its own - the supernatural/horror portion is laughable - but when put together, it works simply because of Kristen Stewart.

She plays Maureen, an emo, grieving American living in Paris who works as a personal shopper and errand runner for a French actress.

She also works on the side as a medium because she can sense the presence of ghosts. The only reason she is in Paris is because she is waiting for a sign from her recently dead twin brother.

Stewart is seemingly at home playing someone who has a love-hate relationship with celebrity life.

Because of the lack of dialogue, it is all up to her facial expressions and body language to convey the emotions. She does well, especially in the scenes where she is communicating with a mysterious party via text messages.

Like its leading lady, Personal Shopper is not an instantly likable film. But when you've warmed up to it, you'll discover its quirky charms.