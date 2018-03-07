Movie review: Peter Rabbit

At least they nailed the basics.

The cuteness of the movie's furry stars is off the charts and pretty much unrivalled. You will not see more adorable, coo-worthy bunnies on the big screen than Peter Rabbit and gang.

The melding of live action and computer animation is seamless and truly impressive; the lush colour palette and pastoral settings are pure eye candy; and the painterly 2D segments reminiscent of Peter Rabbit creator Beatrix Potter's famous illustrations add a welcome dose of nostalgia and sentimentality amid the mostly manic kiddy entertainment.

Frenetic, fast-paced and mercifully quite funny, the family comedy gives us plenty of rabbit versus human mayhem.

Just as Peter enjoys drawing attention to himself and claiming credit for his schemes with his reckless daredevil ways and standout blue jacket, Corden is the undeniable star of the show.

He imbues the beloved character with a rascally spirit, easily overshadowing his co-stars.

Peter's triplet sisters Flopsy, Mopsy and Cottontail end up woefully underused and almost interchangeable.

Casting leading ladies such as Margot Robbie and Daisy Ridley to voice them seems a head-scratching waste of talent.

Gleeson, however, is comedy gold as the snooty, fastidious Harrod's department store manager and successfully toes the line between antagonist and good guy.

Star Wars fans especially will get a kick out of his performance - this is what General Hux could be like as a city slicker who moves to the countryside, warring against a bunch of rabbits instead of the Resistance.

The adventure will not fully capture your heart but holds enough charm for one to go down the rabbit hole with this lot. - 3 Ticks

MOVIE: Peter Rabbit

STARRING: James Corden, Domhnall Gleeson, Rose Byrne, Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, Daisy Ridley

WRITER-DIRECTOR: Will Gluck

THE SKINNY: Peter Rabbit's feud with Mr McGregor's nephew Thomas (Gleeson) escalates to greater heights than ever before as they rival for the affections of the warm-hearted animal lover who lives next door (Byrne).

RATING: PG