Movie Review: Pirates Of The Carribean: Salazar's Revenge (PG13)

PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: SALAZAR'S REVENGE (PG13)

Rating: 2.5/5

This is the fifth film, but why bother with another one?

Johnny Depp's appeal as the kooky pirate with a penchant for wearing eye-liner is long gone.

The plot here is largely a rehash of the first Pirates movie where Jack Sparrow (Depp) is again being chased by a sinister ghost pirate, Salazar (Javier Bardem), who blames Sparrow for turning him into one of the undead.

Then there is young Henry Turner (Brenton Thwaites) and Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario) who are seeking the mythical Trident of Poseidon.

Everyone wants the Trident for their own reasons.

Bardem is the bright spark in this murky film.

However, there is not enough of him to save it from being a sinking ship. - JOANNE SOH

Movie Review: God Of War (NC16)

Rating: 3.5/5

This is an exciting battle between the Chinese army and Japanese pirates.

Under the leadership of famous Ming Dynasty general Qi Jiguang (Vincent Zhao, far right) and Commander Yu (Sammo Hung, right), the Japanese pirates Yamagawa (Koide Keisuke) and Kumasawa (Kurata Yasuaki) are defeated, bringing peace to the coastal cities.

Fighting alongside the two Chinese men is Qi's wife Madam Qi-Wang (Wan Qian).

It was interesting to see that gender equality was embraced when Qi-Wang led the women to defend their town in Xinhe.

True honour was also thoroughly displayed throughout the film, from Yamagawa respecting the women around him to Kumasawa performing his duty till death. - ELAINE LEE