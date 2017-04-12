Movie Review: Pop Aye (M18)

Pop Aye, starring Thai actor Thaneth Warakulnukroh and Bong the elephant. The movie is directed by Singapore film-maker Kirsten Tan.

You have to hand it to local director Kirsten Tan. We have seen many buddy road trip movies before, but how about one with an elephant as the supporting actor?

This indie drama follows Thana (Thaneth Warkulnukroh), a middle-aged architect whose illustrious career is being undermined by his younger colleagues.

Disillusioned both at work and at home - his marriage is on the rocks - Thana chances upon an elephant one day, which turns out to be childhood "pal" Pop Aye (Bong the elephant).

And so begins the road trip through rural Thailand, as Thana attempts to take Pop Aye from Bangkok back to his small village.

Warkulnukroh anchors the film very well, and overall, Tan delivers an impactful and thought-provoking film. Well done.

Rating: 3.5/5