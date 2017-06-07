Movie Review: Prepare for colossal impact

Anne Hathaway as Gloria and Jason Sudeikis as Oscar in Colossal. PHOTO: SHAW ORGANISATION

This is a far-from-typical monster movie. And be warned, a little patience is needed to enjoy this bizarre flick.

Much credit has to be given to Spanish film-maker Nacho Vigalondo for having the guts to make such a unique flick, a mix of drama, comedy, and sci-fi.

The movie starts out as a regular drama.

Gloria (Anne Hathaway) is thrown out of the New York apartment she shares with boyfriend Tim after he has enough of her drunken antics.

Gloria tries to straighten herself out with the help of old friend Oscar (Jason Sudeikis). We get decent drama with really well-written characters.

Then Vigalondo throws a fantastic curveball and turns the movie into a sci-fi/disaster flick complete with frantic crowds.

How Gloria has this strange connection with a giant Godzilla-like monster wreaking havoc on Seoul is for you to find out.

Playing a flawed heroine is right up Oscar-winner Hathaway's alley, and she delivers yet another impactful performance as the hot mess that is Gloria.

The metaphor of how the monster was borne out of a dysfunctional woman and how her selfishness and addiction have hurt people becomes clear at the end.

Sudeikis' character has quite a revelation too, and it is great to see him out of his typical comedic persona.

Colossal may seem to be for a niche audience, but there is no reason that it can't or shouldn't be appreciated by everyone.

Rating: 3/5

MOVIE: Colossal

STARRING: Anne Hathaway, Jason Sudeikis, Dan Stevens, Austin Stowell, Tim Blake Nelson

DIRECTOR: Nacho Vigalondo

THE SKINNY: Gloria (Hathaway) is an alcoholic who is kicked out of the house by long-time boyfriend Tim (Stevens). With nowhere else to go, Gloria returns to her hometown. When reports of a colossal creature terrorising Seoul arise, Gloria realises she is somehow connected to the strange situation.

RATING: PG13