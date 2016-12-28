Movie Review: Railroad Tigers

If there is one action comedy to catch before the year ends, it's this one.

Railroad Tigers was entertaining from start to finish.

To be honest, I never really enjoyed movies with Jackie Chan (especially Rush Hour), but this really won me over.

Directed by Ding Sheng, this movie stars Chan as railroad worker Ma Yuan.

He leads a group of freedom fighters to blow up a railway from Tianjin to Nanjing mainly used by the Japanese soldiers during the Japanese Occupation.

Even though war is a serious topic, Railroad Tigers manages to weave in the comedy well.

Every character has a distinct personality and brings comic relief through silly antics, which can sometimes makes you face-palm.

RATING: 4/5