Movie Review: Rampage

(From left) Naomie Harris as Dr Kate Caldwell and Dwayne Johnson as Davis Okoye face off with George in Rampage.

You know Hollywood summer blockbuster season has started when you get mindless popcorn entertainment.

Like Rampage.

There is no other way to describe this preposterous flick about oversized and mutated animals terrorising the city of Chicago.

Adding to the implausible plot is that the only person who can stop the catastrophe is a primatologist who conveniently happens to be a former Special Forces soldier.

There are many aspects of the story that do not make sense, but if you can tolerate that, then this loud and action-packed Dwayne Johnson vehicle based on an 80s arcade game is for you.

Rampage is currently sitting at the top of the box offices worldwide, having made more than US$151 million (S$198 million) in under one week - a testament to Johnson's star power.

He is undeniably one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood. Nothing can put a chink in his armour, not even bad reviews and weak scripts.

Brad Peyton, who previously directed him in the 2015 disaster movie San Andreas, knows just how to activate his leading man's Midas touch.

Just put Johnson in an impossibly tight T-shirt, place him in some treacherous situation and wait for him to save the day/city/world.

Johnson deserves much praise for giving his all despite how silly the situations are.

He comes across earnest and genuine, and is even sweet when he is with his computer graphic co-star George. The gorilla is brought to life by the Oscar-winning Weta Digital using performance capture.

So much attention is given to George that Johnson's human co-stars are relegated to warming the bench.

Naomie Harris and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are forgettable, but it is Malin Akerman who receives the short end of the stick. Not only is her character poorly written, her ill-fitting wig is utterly distracting.

2.5/5 stars

MOVIE: Rampage



STARRING: Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Malin Akerman



DIRECTOR: Brad Peyton



THE SKINNY: Primatologist Davis (Johnson) and geneticist Kate (Harris) race against time to stop a rampaging albino gorilla named George and two other savage creatures from destroying Chicago.



RATING: PG13