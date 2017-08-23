Movie Review: Rough Night a rough ride
I couldn't make out why Scarlett Johansson was so eager to be part of this project, being the first to throw her name in the casting hat.
Perhaps she craved to play a "normal" person after years of portraying an alien (Under The Skin), a computer (Her), a psychokinetic warrior (Lucy), a cyborg (Ghost In The Shell), and superhero Black Widow.
Perhaps she wanted to try her hand at comedy - her last attempt at the genre was 2007 rom-com The Nanny Diaries, opposite Chris Evans.
Too bad then, becuase Rough Night features Johansson and other talented women actors in a pathetic story peppered with stereotypical situations and fed lame lines.
The plot is not only predictable but is also a recycled version of Weekend At Bernie's (1989) and The Hangover (2009).
Johansson's Jess is in the midst of a political campaign and juggling work and spending time with her fiance Peter (Paul W. Downs).
Her old college BFFs include real estate diva Blair (Zoë Kravitz), activist Frankie (Ilana Glazer) and clingy teacher Alice (Jillian Bell). Joining Jess in Miami is her loopy Australian pal Pippa (Kate McKinnon).
The film's pacing is irritatingly jarring, with Lucia Aniello, in her feature film directorial debut, switching gears between raunchy comedy and crime noir and finally pseudo action flick at the end.
Johansson is more than capable at doling out jokes, having hosted Saturday Night Live five times. Together with the excellent McKinnon, they try their best to sell the movie.
But with chemistry sorely lacking between the ladies, nothing much can be salvaged.
If you want a girls' night out at the movies, catch Girls Trip instead. At least that has more heart.
Rating: 1.5/5
MOVIE: Rough Night
STARRING: Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Zoë Kravitz, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, Paul W. Downs
DIRECTOR: Lucia Aniello
THE SKINNY: Five gal pals head to Miami for a bachelorette party, but their planned weekend of wild shenanigans goes completely off the rails when they accidentally kill a male stripper.
RATING: R21
More in cinemas
Buena Vista Social Club: Adios (PG)
This sequel to the 1999 documentary, Buena Vista Social Club, follows the five original band members of the famed Cuban band as they go on one final tour that ends in their hometown of Havana.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 62%
Once Upon A Time (PG)
Based on best-selling novel Three Lives Three Worlds, Ten Miles Of Peach Blossoms, this is a fairy tale about revenge, loyalty and eternal love. It features Chinese stars Liu Yifei and Yang Yang.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 40%
Born In China (G)
Narrated by John Krasinski, this charming documentary captures intimate moments with animals such as a panda and its growing cub, a golden monkey which feels displaced by a baby sister and a snow leopard struggling to raise two cubs.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 85%
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power (PG)
In this follow-up to the 2006 documentary An Inconvenient Truth, former US vice-president Al Gore continues his fight for the environment, training climate champions and influencing international climate policy.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 77%
The Hitman's Bodyguard (NC16)
The plot is notunique but the dynamic pairing of Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson makes this buddy action flick entertaining.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 39%
The Battleship Island (NC16)
The ensemble cast of Song Joong Ki, Hwang Jung Min, So Ji Sub and Lee Jung Hyun turns this Korean World War II drama into a box office hit.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 50%
Annabelle: Creation (NC16)
A grieving couple (Miranda Otto and Anthony LaPaglia) and the children they take in from a local orphanage are terrorised by a doll known as Annabelle.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 67%