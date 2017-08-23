Movie Review: Rough Night a rough ride

I couldn't make out why Scarlett Johansson was so eager to be part of this project, being the first to throw her name in the casting hat.

Perhaps she craved to play a "normal" person after years of portraying an alien (Under The Skin), a computer (Her), a psychokinetic warrior (Lucy), a cyborg (Ghost In The Shell), and superhero Black Widow.

Perhaps she wanted to try her hand at comedy - her last attempt at the genre was 2007 rom-com The Nanny Diaries, opposite Chris Evans.

Too bad then, becuase Rough Night features Johansson and other talented women actors in a pathetic story peppered with stereotypical situations and fed lame lines.

The plot is not only predictable but is also a recycled version of Weekend At Bernie's (1989) and The Hangover (2009).

Johansson's Jess is in the midst of a political campaign and juggling work and spending time with her fiance Peter (Paul W. Downs).

Her old college BFFs include real estate diva Blair (Zoë Kravitz), activist Frankie (Ilana Glazer) and clingy teacher Alice (Jillian Bell). Joining Jess in Miami is her loopy Australian pal Pippa (Kate McKinnon).

The film's pacing is irritatingly jarring, with Lucia Aniello, in her feature film directorial debut, switching gears between raunchy comedy and crime noir and finally pseudo action flick at the end.

Johansson is more than capable at doling out jokes, having hosted Saturday Night Live five times. Together with the excellent McKinnon, they try their best to sell the movie.

But with chemistry sorely lacking between the ladies, nothing much can be salvaged.

If you want a girls' night out at the movies, catch Girls Trip instead. At least that has more heart.

Rating: 1.5/5

MOVIE: Rough Night

STARRING: Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Zoë Kravitz, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, Paul W. Downs

DIRECTOR: Lucia Aniello

THE SKINNY: Five gal pals head to Miami for a bachelorette party, but their planned weekend of wild shenanigans goes completely off the rails when they accidentally kill a male stripper.

RATING: R21