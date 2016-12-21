Movie Review: See You Tomorrow (PG13)

Tony Leung and Takeshi Kaneshiro in See You Tomorrow.

A little messy is how I'll describe this movie.

There are elements in See You Tomorrow that are slapstick, making use of Chinese characters as jokes.

Directed by Zhang Jia Jia, the movie is loosely based on his book Passing From Your World and features a star-studded cast of Eason Chan, Tony Leung, Takeshi Kaneshiro and Angelababy.

It follows Chen Mo (Leung) and Guan Chun (Kaneshiro) as they help people with relationship problems.

There are some emotional scenes audiences can relate to.

But at its midpoint, it starts to get confusing. There are unnecessary bits thrown into the plot.

The veteran cast is a definite plus, especially Kaneshiro's swoon-worthy looks.

One thing I really enjoyed was how well this film was shot, and Zhang is a genius for using certain hues, very Wes Anderson.

I did enjoy the movie but not enough for me to rave about it.

RATING: 3