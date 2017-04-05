Movie Review: The Shack (PG13)

The Shack tells the story of a man's (Sam Worthington) meeting with God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit after the loss of his daughter.

Throughout most of this fantasy-drama, based on the 2007 novel of the same name, the repetitive conversations between the man, played by Sam Worthington, and the Holy Trinity had me wishing for the credits to roll sooner.

But The Shack does address the questions of a grieving and bitter father in need of healing through its theological references.

RATING: 2.5/5