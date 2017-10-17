Movie Review: Sky Hunter (PG13)

Billed as China's first aerial warfare film and its version of Top Gun, Sky Hunter has all the bells and whistles for an action blockbuster, but is actually an ultra-patriotic propaganda film that showcases the country's latest high-flying arsenal.

Produced in collaboration with the People's Liberation Army Air Force, it reportedly features actual Chinese military hardware.

Chinese celebrity couple Fan Bingbing and Li Chen (who also makes his directorial debut) play characters who are recruited into a covert air force squadron, the titular Sky Hunters.

Apart from the requisite training montages, we also see Li transforming from arrogant pilot to bona fide hero, and of course, winning the woman of his dreams.

Throw in a plot about terrorism and the cliche is complete.

While there are some tense aerial dogfights and a rousing score from Hans Zimmer protege Andrew Kawczynski, I can't get over the fact that this is a glorified recruitment advertisement.