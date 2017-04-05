Movie Review: Smurfs: The Lost Village (PG)

This new Smurfs offering is not related to the previous two films.

So farewell, Neil Patrick Harris, as The Lost Village is now wholly animated.

The plot revolves around Smurfette (Demi Lovato), who goes on a magical adventure with three friends to save an all-female Smurfs village from the clutches of evil wizard Gargamel (Rainn Wilson).

For someone who has not caught up with this genre, the movie made me realise how much I miss the childlike innocence of cartoon characters.

Despite that and the vivid colours, the entertainment value was found wanting.

Some comical lines, and the Smurfs' interesting personalities, will appeal to younger audiences, however.

RATING: 3/5