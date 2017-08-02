Movie Review: Snatched (NC16)

Must one be crude and gross to be funny?

Amy Schumer's brand is her self-deprecating humour, as she is not shy about her body and addresses social issues with comedy.

But in this film, she crosses the line from being charming to crass. Fart jokes aside, do we really need to see her washing her genitals in public?

Schumer's Emily is narcissistic and aimless, one who loves sex, booze and Instagram. When she gets dumped by her musician boyfriend, she convinces her overbearing, home-loving mum Linda (Goldie Hawn) to go on an adventure trip with her to Ecuador.

The women soon find themselves kidnapped and lost in the Amazon.

Snatched marks Hawn's return to the big screen in 15 years and pairing the comedy icon with Schumer is gold - on paper, at least. But despite the winning chemistry between the blondes, the execution leaves much to be desired.

RATING: 2.5/5