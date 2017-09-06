Movie Review: Soderbergh back with a Bang in Lucky Logan

Steven Soderbergh has made diverse films, from indie dramas and crime thrillers to biopics and comedies.

The flashiest of them all has to be the star-studded Ocean's Eleven films, a heist trilogy that was a huge box-office winner.

So it's fitting that the film-maker's return to cinema after a self-imposed four-year "retirement" is this heist caper, also known as "Ocean's 7-Eleven", as referred to by one of its characters.

Forget George Clooney and Brad Pitt's swanky suits, as this takes place far from glitzy Las Vegas.

The Logan siblings are considered hillbillies, simpleminded folk, people you'd never think can pull off a heist, and this is exactly what keeps you on the edge of your seat.

How in the world are they going to execute this implausible robbery, one that includes breaking out an incarcerated explosives expert named Joe Bang (Daniel Craig)?

While Channing Tatum adequately disappears into his role and Adam Driver is brilliant as Tatum's pensive one-armed bartender brother, it is Craig who steals the thunder.

Soderbergh gave him the best lines and it is said that Craig was so into the role that he went to a pharmacy to get a bottle of bleach and did his own hair, buzz cut and all.

Putting on that country twang was the finishing touch to his wacky yet genius bomb expert.

Who'd have thought that all you need are gummy bears and bleach pens to blow things up?

Logan Lucky is delightful entertainment.

Welcome back, Soderbergh.

Rating: 3.5/5

MOVIE: Logan Lucky

STARRING: Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig, Riley Keough

DIRECTOR: Steven Soderbergh

THE SKINNY: Trying to reverse a family curse, brothers Jimmy (Tatum) and Clyde Logan (Driver) set out to pull off an elaborate heist when Nascar is in town.

RATING: PG13