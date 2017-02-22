Movie Review: The Space Between Us (PG)

Britt Robertson and Asa Butterfield in The Space Between Us.

Britt Robertson should tell her agent to stop getting her roles that require her to play a high school student. There's 2015's Tomorrowland, this current young-adult romance and the upcoming A Dog's Purpose.

Robertson is already looking her age - 26. There is no way she and 19-year-old Asa Butterfield could look convincing as a pair of young lovers.

The story follows Butterfield's Gardner, a teenager born and raised on Mars. Bored with being cooped up in a space station, he yearns to visit Earth and meet his one and only Earth friend, Tulsa (Robertson).

Theirs is a love not meant to be, as Gardner's body can't adapt to Earth's atmospheric pressure. Their chemistry is also non-existent, making their on-screen romance even harder to swallow.

RATING: 2/5