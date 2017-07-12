Movie Review: Spider-man: Homecoming (PG13)

SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING (PG13)

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield may have been pretty good as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, but Tom Holland (right) - in the best Spidey film so far - utterly nails the character.

For starters, he is actually a young guy, not a 30-something playing a teenager.

There is also genuine excitement and euphoria from Holland himself, which translates really well to this version of eager puppy Peter Parker.

Peter desperately wants to hang with the big boys, the Avengers, but Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) has put him on the "training wheels programme", which Peter doesn't take too well to.

So when he stumbles upon the Vulture's (Michael Keaton) business of converting alien tech into deadly weapons, he knows he needs to take action - whether or not he has Iron Man's approval.

What makes this version better than its predecessors is that director Jon Watts never forgets that Peter is still a kid, despite having great powers.

Holland, who already proved he has the acting chops in 2012's The Impossible, is the right person for the job. Bravo. - JOANNE SOH