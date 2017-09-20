Movie Review: Stronger (M18)

STRONGER (M18)

This biopic does not try to play down the ugly stuff.

Based on Jeff Bauman's memoir of the same name, Stronger is the tale of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing survivor's attempts to walk again after a double amputation.

Although he is considered a hero, Bauman (a credible Jake Gyllenhaal) is no role model.

After the tragedy, Bauman is constantly reminded to stay "Boston Strong". Even his foul-mouthed family is cashing in on his plight and hero status, carelessly overlooking the fact that he is experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder.

Standing by him is on-off girlfriend Erin Hurley (Tatiana Maslany), whom Bauman was waiting for at the finishing line during the marathon.

Praise must be given to director David Gordon Green for not making this a mushy, paint-by-numbers film and instead choosing to capture the horrors and aftermath of a terror attack.

Rating: 3/5