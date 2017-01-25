Movie review: Take 2 (PG13)

Here is another Chinese New Year movie executive produced by Jack Neo and directed by Ivan Ho, with the same feel-good plotline like Neo's other movies.

Its main cast features several familiar local faces such as Wang Lei, Ryan Lian, Maxi Lim and Gadrick Chin.

The plot revolves around the lives of four ex-convicts trying to turn over a new leaf.

Ah Hu (Lian), Mad Dog (Lei), Jian Ren (Lim) and Sha Bao (Chin) start a food and beverage business, but their past catches up with them as Ah Hu's teenage son, played by Shawn Ho, gets into trouble for selling drugs.

It is nice to see a heavy topic on ex-convicts being made into a light-hearted film while still keeping the comedic factor and emotions running high.

Credit goes to the talented cast.

RATING: 3.5/5