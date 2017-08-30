Movie Review: Tulip Fever (M18)

Alicia Vikander and Dane DeHaan play star-crossed lovers in this period piece set in 17th-century Netherlands during the tulip mania season.

She is Sophia, the beautiful young wife of wealthy merchant Cornelis (Christoph Waltz), who bought her from an orphanage after his first wife died.

However, she seeks passion and love, which she finds in DeHaan's dashing artist Jan Van Loos, who is commissioned to paint her portrait.

Though it is beautifully shot and well acted, the flat plot is nothing to write home about.

Tulip Fever finished production three years ago - after Vikander shot her 2014 breakout film Ex Machina - and has been sitting on the shelves until now.

Perhaps Vikander and DeHaan's current popularity will bring more awareness to the romance-drama directed by Justin Chadwick (The Other Boleyn Girl).

Rating: 2.5/5