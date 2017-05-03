Movie Review: Unlocked: The terror of stupidity

Noomi Rapace (right) is a captivating if flawed lead alongside Orlando Bloom (left) in Unlocked.

Great lead. Great premise. Utterly stupid.

There are moments of such stupidity in Unlocked that my eyes have yet to stop rolling.

I wanted to like it but the execution is so bad. Which is a surprise given director Michael Apted's pedigree.

The plot holes are so obvious - and fixable - the movie becomes an infuriating exercise of what could have been.

This film may as well have been titled The Bourne Interpreter, given the amazing skills Noomi Rapace suddenly appears to have.

She's Alice Racine, a former US Central Intelligence Agency interrogator reactivated to extract information from a terror suspect.

In this world, being an out-of-work interrogator is the same as special forces ninja.

In her initial confrontation, she Jason Bournes two hulking armed agents then executes an escape with a gun in each hand.

It's a shame the makers settled on this level of brainless.

Rapace is a captivating lead.

If they had dialled down the kill skills - and applied a touch more plot logic - this could start a franchise.

There are plenty of twists - one I was pleasantly surprised to not see coming.

But if you don't buy the set-up, it means nothing.

If you can't see the supposed big twist coming within the first 20 minutes, please e-mail me, I have some magic beans I'd like to sell you.

It's also clear that a lot of the budget went on the stars (many of the interiors are obviously hotel rooms).

Toni Collette, Michael Douglas and best of all, John Malkovich - all slumming it.

There's also Orlando Bloom who should be reminded that he's already British and doesn't have to put on the accent.

It's not just voice, his entire character is problematic - as though he's in a different film.

The chance of a sequel is teased and despite how stupid this film is - and if they can get a better script together - I would go see it on the strength of Rapace alone.

Rating: 1.5/5

MOVIE: Unlocked

STARRING: Noomi Rapace, Orlando Bloom, Michael Douglas, Toni Collette, John Malkovich

DIRECTOR: Michael Apted

THE SKINNY: A CIA interrogator (Rapace) is lured into a ruse that puts London at risk of a biological attack.

RATING: NC16