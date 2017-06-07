Movie Review: Viceroy's House (PG)

VICEROY'S HOUSE (PG)

Rating: 3.5/5

This British-Indian historical drama depicts the Partition of India in 1947.

Directed by Gurinder Chadha, best known for her movie Bend It Like Beckham, the film takes place in Viceroy's House, the British regal official's (Hugh Bonneville) seat of government in Delhi.

What gave the film depth was how Chadha wove together the political situation and the stories of the Indian servants in Viceroy's House.

Capturing the reality of daily life in the residence makes it livelier.

There is also a love story between a Hindu servant (Manish Dayal) and a Muslim girl (Huma Qureshi), which did not appeal to me due to its cliched star-crossed lovers trope.

But overall, Chadha did not disappoint as the essence of the story still came through.