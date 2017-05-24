Movie Review: War Machine (NC16)

In 2010, Rolling Stone magazine published a tell-all on a partying general, and he got fired.

One expects a fictional adaptation of that with Brad Pitt as star and producer, on Netflix no less (it opens on Friday) to have a bit of a bite. But the result? Meh.

Pitt plays four-star General Glen McMahon - based on real-life general Stanley McChrystal but he isn't convincing as a squinty caricature in this satire of war and politics.

Still, there are some laugh-out-loud moments, especially from Ben Kingsley as former president of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai.

RATING: 2/5