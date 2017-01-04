Movie Review: The Wasted Times (M18)

This movie had the potential to be so much more, and it had the ample space to develop its plot given its running time.

Set in war-torn Shanghai in the 30s, it stars Ge You as Mr Lu, a ruthless man who negotiates a business deal with the Japanese. He has a Japanese brother-in-law (Tadanobu Asano), who sacrifices himself for Mr Lu in an ambush.

It also stars Zhang Ziyi as an actress and the unfaithful wife of Mr Lu's boss.

Directed by Cheng Er, the film follows a non-linear timeline, which I thought could be something like Pulp Fiction, but I was very wrong.

It is incredibly annoying when you have a wonderful soundtrack, superb acting from the cast, and aesthetically pleasing screen direction, but the story is just too confusing to follow. It is painful to watch sometimes.

There is little to no character development, and the building up of certain dramatic scenes immediately falls flat.

Despite all that, I would still recommend watching this movie but take along some Panadol while you are at it.

RATING: 3.5/5