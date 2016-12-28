Movie Review: Why Him?

I thought this was just another typical and silly Christmas movie. And I hated its title.

But I found it quite hilarious watching Bryan Cranston and James Franco bicker as they teach everyone the value of family through some super awkward moments.

Cranston plays Ned Fleming, who plans to visit his daughter (Zoey Deutch) in California together with his wife (Megan Mullally) and son (Griffin Gluck) for Christmas.

Things go wrong when Ned realises that his daughter is dating Laird Mayhew (Franco), a foul-mouthed Silicon Valley billionaire.

The light-hearted movie touches on the topic of accepting others, and it manages to get the message across.

It is not great, but it is not that bad either.

Cranston's presence made everything slightly better to watch, especially his angry moments that echoed his Breaking Bad days.

If you are feeling down and in need of some Christmas cheer, watch this.

Rating: 3.5/5