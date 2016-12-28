Movie Review: Why Him?
I thought this was just another typical and silly Christmas movie. And I hated its title.
But I found it quite hilarious watching Bryan Cranston and James Franco bicker as they teach everyone the value of family through some super awkward moments.
Cranston plays Ned Fleming, who plans to visit his daughter (Zoey Deutch) in California together with his wife (Megan Mullally) and son (Griffin Gluck) for Christmas.
Things go wrong when Ned realises that his daughter is dating Laird Mayhew (Franco), a foul-mouthed Silicon Valley billionaire.
The light-hearted movie touches on the topic of accepting others, and it manages to get the message across.
It is not great, but it is not that bad either.
Cranston's presence made everything slightly better to watch, especially his angry moments that echoed his Breaking Bad days.
If you are feeling down and in need of some Christmas cheer, watch this.
Rating: 3.5/5
Still in cinemas
Passengers (PG)
There are mixed views for this sci-fi romance thriller. You'll either like Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence falling in love in space or you will not. There's no middle ground.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 32%
Assassin's Creed (PG13)
Michael Fassbender takes on the video-game genre and tries to stop a mysterious group that wants to deprive man of free will. Also stars Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 19%
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (PG)
The force is still going strong with this latest Star Wars saga instalment. Felicity Jones makes a good heroine, but it is Donnie Yen and a droid who steal the show.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 85%
Ballerina (PG)
Young orphan girl Felicie (Elle Fanning) and best friend Victor (Dane DeHaan) escape from an orphanage and travel to Paris to chase her dreams of becoming a dancer.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 91%
Sing (PG)
Familiar songs, solid voice cast, cute characters and a heartwarming tale make this animated musical an entertaining treat.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 72%