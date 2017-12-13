Movie Review: Wonder

Jacob Tremblay as Auggie and Julia Roberts as Auggie's mum in Wonder.

You are likely to use up lots of tissue paper by the end of the this film. And, there is not one moment where you feel emotionally manipulated.

The plot closely follows its source material, the 2012 children's novel by R.J. Palacio, which deserves a read.

But Wonder is not just for younger viewers.

The story about a boy with a craniofacial disorder should resonate with every one of us, along with its message of how one's worth is not dependent on how one looks.

The scene where Auggie first walks into school is shocking.

The children in the crowded campus part like the Red Sea. All is quiet as attention is turned to Auggie.

At that moment, you understand why Auggie spends most of his life wearing an astronaut's helmet. Who wants to be stared at? Who wants to be made fun of all the time?

GROW ON YOU

Auggie may look hideous at first, but his looks grow on you as the film progresses.

That is the point director Stephen Chbosky (The Perks Of Being A Wallflower) wants to drive home - how a community learns to become receptive to those who look different.

Also, Wonder attempts to show why mean children are mean. The apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

Jacob Tremblay, who floored the world with his breakout performance in Room two years ago, totally owns the role, prosthetics and all.

He not only brings out Auggie's optimism but also his fears and angst, handling the emotional roller coaster like a pro.

He has fabulous support from Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson as the loving parents who see the wisdom in not overprotecting Auggie.

Izabela Vidovic as Auggie's long-suffering older sister Via is a revelation, while Noah Jupe, who impressed in the recent movie Suburbicon, melts your heart as Auggie's good friend Jack.

Wonder is truly an inspiring and uplifting story for all ages.

RATING: 4 Stars

MOVIE: Wonder

STARRING: Jacob Tremblay, Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson

DIRECTOR: Stephen Chbosky

THE SKINNY: Auggie (Tremblay) has been homeschooled all his life, but his parents (Roberts and Wilson) decide it is time for him to go to a school. But because the 10-year-old boy was born with a craniofacial disorder, they know assimilating will be a challenge.

RATING: PG