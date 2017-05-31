Movie Review: Wonder Woman is full of heart

Gal Gadot's idealistic and naive Diana makes Wonder Woman a refreshing change from Man of Steel (2013) and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016). PHOTO:WARNER BROS

DC Comics should send a huge thank-you hamper to Patty Jenkins.

Her Wonder Woman is a departure from Zack Snyder's Man Of Steel (2013) and Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice (2016), which were heavy, gritty and impersonal. Jenkins opts for humour, smarts, and most importantly, heart.

This origin story reminds me of Captain America: First Avenger where, like the Cap, Diana is keenly aware that her duty is to the innocent and helpless.

Making Diana naive, idealistic and one who's not shy of making mistakes adds to her charm.

Gal Gadot is fantastic as Diana. She looks the part of a goddess. Credit goes to Jenkins for not sexualising her in any way.

She also brings much elegance and grace to the role, even when she's smashing through buildings or lifting up tanks. It's like watching a dance when she works the lasso.

Gadot might have starring roles in the Fast & Furious franchise, but she still needs to work on her acting. However, her inexperience adds to the charm - it fits into the plot as Diana is also learning more about herself and the powers within her.

Jenkins made a good decision to set the film in World War I where themes of female empowerment stand out even more.

The scene where Diana gives a piece of her mind to a room full of chauvinistic military men is a standout.

But this film is not without flaws. The pacing is an issue, but it's the finale that let me down. It felt like Jenkins suddenly remembered she is making a summer blockbuster flick, thus the need for the explosive, CGI-heavy final act that didn't gel with the earlier narrative.

That said, Gadot's winning chemistry with Pine is the glue that keeps this long film together.

Pine is exceptional as a sort of dude-in-distress. He has many scene-stealing moments but he's happy taking the back seat.

Rating: 4/5

MOVIE: Wonder Woman

STARRING: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, David Thewlis, Danny Huston, Lucy Davis

DIRECTOR: Patty Jenkins

THE SKINNY: An origin story of how Diana (Gadot), princess of the Amazons, becomes worthy of the Wonder Woman title. Trained as a warrior and eager to protect the innocent, Diana sets out to help stop WWI after learning about it from American spy Steve Trevor (Pine).

RATING: PG