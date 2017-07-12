Movie Review: Wu Kong (PG)

WU KONG (PG)

The latest adaptation of the Monkey King's adventures centres on his origins, of how the mythological figure was born from the heart of a destroyed demon, and his mission thereafter.

The film kicks off with antagonist Hua Ji, a powerful general from Heaven (Faye Yu), teaming up with her daughter (Ni Ni), potential immortal legend Yang Jian (Shawn Yue) and bodyguard (Oho Ou) to destroy Sun Wu Kong (Eddie Peng, right).

But soon enough, Wu Kong develops friendships and experiences love when he and the others ultimately go against Hua Ji.

Cheesy, cliched script and occasional exaggerated special effects aside, as with many Asian period action blockbusters, Wu Kong has it all - a strong, attractive cast, visually pleasing sets, striking costumes and crazy action sequences.Though audience expectations don't make it easy for reboots of classics, this version manages to rise above the pack. - CHARMAINE SOH