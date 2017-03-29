Movie Review: The Zookeeper's Wife (NC16)

THE ZOOKEEPER'S WIFE (NC16)

Inspired by a true story, this is an emotional movie about real-life heroine Antonina Zabinska and her husband Jan who went through great risks to hide 300 Jews in their Warsaw zoo during World War II. However, the thrills don't come from the wartime violence but when she takes charge of the household and zoo despite the constant Nazi patrols.

Jessica Chastain, who plays Antonina, slips into her role perfectly.

She portrays a gentle and courageous woman who runs the gamut of emotions as a loving mother and caretaker, devoted wife and even a temptress to the enemy.

Truly uplifting, The Zookeeper's Wife is one of those rare modern-day films that honours incredible women in history.

RATING: 4/5