Movie Reviews: Daddy's Home 2

(From left) Cast of men-children with Mel Gibson as Kurt, Mark Wahlberg as Dusty, Will Ferrell as Brad, and John Lithgow as Don.

This comedy is another classic example of wasted talent.

Sure, the first film in 2015 was a global box-office success, but that does not mean it warrants a sequel - and a lame one at that.

Alpha male Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) and sensitive Brad (Will Ferrell) are now happy co-fathersplanning the best Christmas holiday for the children.

What could go wrong?

Everything.

It all begins with the arrival of their fathers who, like Dusty and Brad, are polar opposites.

Grandpa Kurt (Mel Gibson) is the gruff, macho ladykiller, while Grandpa Don (John Lithgow) wears his heart on his sleeve and loves kisses on the mouth from his grown-up son.

A planned vacation goes south, and Dusty and Brad's friendship is sorely tested.

There are some funny moments, but most of Daddy's Home 2 is as formulaic as it can get, and the caricatured characters do not make any impact at all.

Rating: 2 Stars