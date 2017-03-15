Movies now showing - March 15

A UNITED KINGDOM (PG) - 3.5/5

Based on the true story of the interracial marriage of Seretse Khama (David Oyelowo), a South African prince, and Ruth Williams (Rosamund Pike), a London office worker during the time of apartheid. The movie approaches the topic of racism in a striking manner, forcing the audience to confront it in a way that might evoke discomfort.

Oyelowo puts in a powerful performance that sent chills down my spine.

Sadly, the chemistry between him and Pike is lacking, especially in the first quarter of the movie.

However, the stunning set design saves the day. - SIM YAN LING

LET'S GO JETS! (PG) - 3/5

Cheer dance is not cheerleading, as this movie will tell you.

Instead, it's a combination of pom dance, jazz, hip-hop and line dance, but without the gymnastics aspect of cheerleading.

This Japanese film is inspired by the real-life Fukui Commercial High School, a small-town school that made headlines in 2009 after it won the top prize at an international cheer dance competition in the US.

What made the feat more impressive was that the group, the Jets, was only three years old.

The story sees Hikari (Suzu Hirose) joining the Jets to cheer for her crush Kosuke (Mackenyu), who's in the school's football team. But she soon develops a passion for cheer dance as she bonds with the team, led by Ayano (Ayami Nakajo).

If you've watched the musical comedy Pitch Perfect, you'll know how the story unfolds, albeit without the catfights.

Hirose is perfectly cast as the sunny protagonist who becomes the team's pillar of strength. The chemistry between Hirose, Nakajo and Yuki Amami - who plays the team's stern coach - is the winning component of this feel-good flick. - JOANNE SOH